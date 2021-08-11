Chris Hemsworth’s loved ones are in celebration mode.

Hemsworth’s family and friends took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the “Avengers: Endgame” actor’s 38th birthday. Brothers Liam, 31, and Luke, 40, teased Hemsworth by tagging him in photos that didn’t at all feature the middle child.

RELATED: Else Pataky Reveals How Chris Hemsworth Keeps Their Marriage Strong

Model Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth’s wife of 11 years, posted an adorable collection of photos. Included in the rotation are images of the celebrity couple covered in snow, Hemsworth napping with their litter of children, and the actor getting up close and personal with a giraffe.

And it wasn’t just the family that celebrated the occasion. Hemsworth’s co-star and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Hemsworth in “God” mode.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Demonstrates His ‘Ultimate Family Workout’

Aaron Grist, Hemsworth’s longtime friend and personal assistant, also gave him a shout-out.

Happy birthday to Hemsworth! Fans can next spot him in “Escape from Spiderhead” when it premieres this year and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, premiering May 6, 2022.