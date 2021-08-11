Hugh Jackman’s days as Wolverine are definitively over.

In an interview with YouTuber Jake Hamilton, the actor addressed rumours he might return to play the iconic superhero.

“That fact that I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman said.

The actor originated the role on the big screen in 2000’s “X-Men”, going on to play Wolverine in numerous films, finally ending his run with 2017’s Oscar-nominated “Logan”.

“Let’s just be clear there: I realized before we shot ‘Logan’, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought, This is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season, that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done.”

He also took the opportunity to needle his friend Ryan Reynolds about it.

“Tell that to whoever you want,” Jackman said, “but please tell it to Ryan because he doesn’t believe it — he thinks I’m joking.”