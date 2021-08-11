Hockey fans can take a deep dive behind the scenes of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2020-2021 season in a new teaser for “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs”.

Amazon Prime Video is giving audiences a look at the Canadian Amazon Original docuseries narrated by Canadian actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett.

“The series offers an insider view of the iconic Toronto Maple Leafs during the historic 2020-21 NHL season, including on-the-ice action and unparalleled behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches, and fans,” a synopsis for the series reads.

“During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on and off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

All five episodes of “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” premiere on Oct. 1 on Prime Video.