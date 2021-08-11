Vancouver’s very own Shawn Austin is teaming up with country superstar Chris Lane.

The singer released “Tailgate to Heaven” featuring the “Big, Big Plans” hitmaker, which marks a new chapter in his career as he becomes the first artist signed to Local Hay, a new Canadian-based imprint founded by fellow country singer Dallas Smith and a joint venture with Nashville’s Big Loud Records.

“I’m humbled to have Chris Lane on this track,” says Austin. “Between having the opportunity to do a run of shows with him in 2018 and simply being a fan of his for so long, it’s an incredible full-circle moment for me that couldn’t have come at a better time.”

In addition to the new collaboration, the singer reveals what’s in store for another upcoming project.

“The theme for my new music as a whole is to show how far I’ve come and how, with my team, I’m continually working to raise the bar,” he explains. “This project is making me excited about what we’ve already accomplished but even more so about where we’re going.”

As for Lane, he also recently released new music with the catchy “Fill Them Boots” and his latest single “Summer Job Money”, inspired by the one and only Kenny Chesney.

Speaking with ET Canada about the song’s inspiration he says, “I’m a huge Kenny Chesney fan. I love ‘summertime nostalgic throwback’ kind of songs and he’s the king of those and I feel like this song, ‘Summer Job Money’, does exactly what I want it to do.”

