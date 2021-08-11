It’s all about community for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In the new Hollywood Reporter cover story, the “Candyman” star talks about finding family in Hollywood, as well as his upcoming roles in “The Matrix 4” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen – Photo: Djeneba Aduayom for The Hollywood Reporter

“I want to work with people who feel like family,” Abdul-Mateen says of his goals in the film industry. “Scorsese does it. The Afflecks do it. Spike Lee does it. I’m looking for the same type of community right now — people who value the same things that I value in storytelling, people who wouldn’t mind travelling around the world with me and make really, really good s**t.”

Talking about “The Matrix 4″, which is set for release later this year, the actor says, “I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh s**t, I’m really in ”The Matrix”.’” It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making ‘Matrix 4’ at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen – Photo: Djeneba Aduayom for The Hollywood Reporter

In the sequel to “Aquaman”, Abdul-Mateen will play David Kane, a.k.a. Black Manta, the villainous pirate and mercenary.

“I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments,” the actor teases. “In ’Aquaman’ we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I’m showing some different colours with this one.”