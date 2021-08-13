Lizzo is back after two years with a new single “Rumors”, featuring the one-and-only Cardi B.

“I definitely called Cardi, because she’s… I mean, I’ve been wanting to work with her for years,” the singer shares with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel.

“So when I finally had a song on her level that was perfect for us, I hit her up and sent it to her and she loved it… and the rest is herstory!”

RELATED: Lizzo Hilariously Debunks Rumour That She Killed Someone By Stagediving

And throughout the process, Lizzo shares she’s found not only a musical collaborator, but a great support system.

“You know, she’s very, very supportive and she has a really, really smart advice,” she shares, adding, “she’s a cheerleader, you know, and it really means a lot.”

For fans, new music from Lizzo is definitely something to look forward to, as the rapper speaks about making sure her listeners feel “Good As Hell” when they listen to her songs.

“I take that into heavy consideration when I’m making music, because… I use music as therapy to make myself feel good and got get myself through,” she explains.

RELATED: Lizzo Asks Fans To Give Her ‘6 Feet’ Of Space Amid COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge

Continuing, “and you know, I’m going to put out music that can do the same for people.”

It’s not just Lizzo’s music that helps her fans, the rapper has been very candid about body positive on her social channels, telling Sangita that being an inspiration to women is “very cool.”

@lizzo DONT ACT LIKE YOU CANT SEE MY FABS, BESTIE ♬ original sound – lizzo

“I mean I’m just being myself, I’m just living my life, I’m just trying to do the right things all the time, which I don’t always do and I can’t promise that I always will. It’s a special relationship to inspire people,” she says, adding that she’s “just as inspired” when her fans reach out to her.

And, of course, with a single titled “Rumors” you know Lizzo had to dispel some of her own.

RELATED: Lizzo Jokes About Pregnancy With Dream Beau Chris Evans, Actor Responds

A NSFW line in the song speaks to Lizzo’s habit of sliding into DMs, most notably Canadian rapper Drake, and she jokes that because of his stature in the industry he’s probably “already heard” the single, adding “he’s great.”

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound – lizzo

Speaking to the “rumour” that her hilarious DM-slide into Chris Evans’ Instagram has resulted in a “little America,” Lizzo jokes “come on, guys, like what?” Adding that she “doesn’t know what he thinks of the song,” but “if he does hear the song, I’ll let you know!”