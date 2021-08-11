Presley Gerber has seemingly removed his “misunderstood” face tattoo.

The 22-year-old model, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was spotted with his girlfriend Sydney Brooke at the Malibu Country Mart on August 9, and there was no trace of the ink on his face in pictures shared by E! News.

Gerber unveiled the tat in February 2020, with celebrity artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena posting on Instagram:

Gerber then unveiled another face tattoo less than a month later but it was just a filter that made it look like he had the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo tattooed on his temple.

He previously defended his face tattoo, saying during an Instagram Live, according to E! News: “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it.

“I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

Gerber also previously said on his Instagram Story: “Most and a lot of people can get facelifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day and age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me… Hmmmm?”