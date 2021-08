Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Canada’s own Justin Bieber leads the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

The 2021 VMAs returns to New York City airing live from Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Tuesday, August 11, fans can vote for their favourites across 14 gender-neutral categories by visiting vma.mtv.com. The voting period closes on Friday, Sept. 3.

RELATED: Emmy Awards Moved To Outdoor Venue Due To Pandemic

Bieber stands atop this year’s pack with seven nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year (“POPSTAR”) and Best Pop song (“Peaches”). Megan slides into second with six nominations, including Video of the Year (“WAP”) and Artist of the Year.

Eilish’s five nominations include Best Pop, Best Latin (along with ROSALIA), and Best Direction and she’s joined in the five nods club by BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo.

RELATED: Indie Spirit Awards Move Away From Oscars Weekend

View the complete list of nominees below. Continue past that to see a breakdown of the top nominees and what they were nominated for.

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Best New Artist

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Push Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

Best Collaboration



24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Best Pop



Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best Rock



Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

Best Alternative



Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Best Latin



Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

Best R&B



Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Best K-Pop



(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

Video for Good



Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island

H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

Best Direction



Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction



Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects



Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography



Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by:Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

RELATED: 2021 Emmy Awards Nominations

List of Nominations by Artist



Justin Bieber – Seven Nominations

Video of the Year: “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Artist of the Year

Best Pop: “Peaches”

Best Collaboration: “Peaches”

Best Direction: “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Best Cinematography: “Holy”

Best Editing: “Peaches”

Megan Thee Stallion – Six Nominations

Video of the Year: “WAP”

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year: “WAP”

Best Collaboration: “WAP”

Best Hip-Hop: “WAP”

Best Hip-Hop: “On Me (The Remix)”

Billie Eilish – Five Nominations

Best Pop: “Therefore I Am”

Best Latin: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Video For Good: “Your Power”

Best Direction: “Your Power”

Best Cinematography: “Therefore I Am”

BTS – Five Nominations

Song of the Year: “Dynamite”

Best Pop: “Butter”

Best K-Pop: “Butter”

Best Choreography: “Butter”

Best Editing: “Butter”

Doja Cat – Five Nominations

Video of the Year: “Kiss Me More”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration: “Kiss Me More”

Best Art Direction: “Best Friend”

Best Visual Effects: “Best Friend”

Drake – Five Nominations

Video of the Year – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Best Collaboration – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Best Hip-Hop: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Best Direction: “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”

Best Editing: “What’s Next”

Giveon – Five Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Collaboration: “Peaches”

Best Pop: “Peaches”

Best R&B: “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

Best Editing: “Peaches”

Lil Nas X – Five Nominations

Video of the Year: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Video For Good: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Direction: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Art Direction: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Visual Effects: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – Five Nominations

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year: “drivers license”

Best New Artist Push

Performance of the Year: “drivers license”

Best Pop: “good 4 u”

24kGoldn – Four Nominations

Song of the Year: “Mood”

Best New Artist: “Mood”

Push Performance of the Year: “Coco”

Best Collaboration: “Mood”

Cardi B – Four Nominations

Video of the Year: “WAP”

Song of the Year: “WAP”

Best Collaboration: “WAP”

Best Hip-Hop: “WAP”

Dua Lipa – Four Nominations

Song of the Year: “Levitating”

Best Collaboration: “Prisoner”

Best Latin: Una Dia

Best Editing: “Prisoner”

Taylor Swift – Four Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Pop: “willow”

Best Direction: “willow”

Best Art Direction: “willow”

Anderson .Paak – Three Nominations

Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open”

Best R&B: “Leave The Door Open”

Best Editing: “Leave The Door Open”

Ariana Grande – Three Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Pop: “positions”

Best Choreography: “34+35”

Beyoncé – Three Nominations

Best R&B: “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Best Cinematography: “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Best Art Direction: “ALREADY”

Bruno Mars – Three Nominations

Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open”

Best R&B: “Leave The Door Open”

Best Editing: “Leave The Door Open”

Ed Sheeran – Three Nominations

Video of the Year: “Bad Habits”

Best Art Direction: “Bad Habits”

Best Choreography: “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters – Three Nominations

Best Rock: “Shame Shame”

Best Choreography: “Shame Shame”

Best Cinematography: “Shame Shame”