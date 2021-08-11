Kim Kardashian learned a lot from Kanye West.

Appearing on the new episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast with host Kristen Bell, Kardashian revealed the best lesson she learned from the rapper during their 10-year relationship.

“I got to a point—and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was — as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.”

Kardashian continued, “You don’t have to please everyone as long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to. Like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

The reality star also opened up about her first pregnancy in 2012 and the ensuing media frenzy.

“The media really did brutalize me over gaining a lot of weight,” she said. “It would be on covers of magazines, like, ‘Me and Shamu, who wore it better?’ It was really, really crazy.”

She added, “I posted on my Instagram not too long ago all the articles I found. They would always compare me to Kate Middleton, so it would say like, ‘Kate the Waif and Kim the Whale’, ‘The Waif vs. the Whale’. It was so nasty. I mean, I can’t even believe…I don’t think that would really fly today. But it killed my self-esteem. I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

Kardashian announced in April this year that she and West had decided to end their marriage, agreeing to joint custody over their four children.