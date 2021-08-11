Tom Hardy is just as eager for a Venom and Spider-Man crossover as fans are.

Venom, a sentient alien symbiote, is among Spider-Man’s most fearsome foes in Marvel comics. The Sony Pictures property has yet to cross over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Sony and Marvel’s working relationship has proven it’s possible.

“I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” Hardy told Esquire UK of a potential live-action meeting between his character Venom and Tom Holland’s webslinger. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that.

“Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.”

Hardy is confident the encounter would benefit all parties.

“Should both sides be willing — and it be beneficial to both sides — I don’t see why it couldn’t be,” he explained. “I hope — and strongly with both hands — push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business.

“But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock (a.k.a. Venom) in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” premiering Sept. 24.