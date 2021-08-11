Nick Cannon had nothing but great things to say about his ex-wife Mariah Carey during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” this week.

Cannon was asked if there was anyone who could go up against Carey in a Verzuz battle, to which he replied: “The only person in this day and age that could’ve gone against Mariah Carey—because she writes all of her songs, she actually produces all of her songs, she puts the songs together and performs them at a high level—[is] R. Kelly.”

As Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy insisted, “That ain’t gonna happen,” Cannon said, “I told you it’s not gonna happen because of his personal endeavours and all the things.”

Cannon, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, commented on his ex-wife’s songwriting ability: “Mariah is a musician. I’m not impressed by people who can perform songs that it took 30 people to make with you.”

Charlamagne suggested that there were incredible artists like Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Rihanna who don’t always write all their own music.

Cannon insisted, “The greatest are the ones you can put somebody in a room by their damn self and they come out with a hit.”

He went on to say of a possible Verzuz between Carey and Janet Jackson: “On that level of diva, I would love to see. Mariah and Janet would be fire.”

However, he still added of R. Kelly, who is in prison facing multiple sexual assault allegations: “If we talking about matching talents—because Mariah is a writer and has written more hits than anybody—the only other person I can think of that has that ability was R. Kelly.

“We still gotta acknowledge that the man was gifted.”