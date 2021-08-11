Click to share this via email

Chris Evans and his pup Dodger are one dynamic duo.

The “Captain America” actor, 40, gushed over his beloved rescue on Instagram this week, revealing he and Dodger have been busy learning new tricks.

In a lengthy post, Evans told fans about teaching his furry pal how to operate “touchpads for dogs,” a button system used to communicate with pets: “I figured I’d give them a shot.”

According to the star, Dodger caught on quickly, revealing it only took “a couple days of training [and] he began connecting the dots” that pushing a button means getting a treat.

He later added, “I laugh out loud every time I hear him press one.”

“I thought ‘treat’ would be the most used,” Evans continued. “Turns out it’s ‘play’ and I f**king love that about him.”

Concluding his post, Evans teased, “This is what I do on a Saturday night.”

Evans regularly makes Dodger the star of his Instagram account. In fact, Dodger appears in more posts than Evans does.