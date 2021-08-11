Everything is coming up Lil Nas X.

The “Montero” rapper is one of the stars fronting Variety‘s new “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, out today and inside he discusses everything from his love life to the acting role he turned down.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” the 22-year-old says.

“I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Lil Nas also reveals how the controversy surrounding his raunchy video for “Montero” actually helped bring him and his dad closer.

“People were definitely talking to him online, but I feel like after the [controversial] videos is when my dad became the most supportive of me,” he explains. “Before that, it was something we never really talked about. But after he gave it some time, he believed in me even more. I mean, it wasn’t that reaction when he first [saw the video],” he laughs, “but you know, we got there!”

Recalling coming out publicly during Pride Month in 2019, Nas says, “That was a heavy month. I definitely knew that I would lose a lot of the fans that I was gaining, but I also knew that others would [be supportive]. And having that release helped me so much creatively — I probably wouldn’t even be here right now, talking about the things I’m talking about and being that voice for so many people. It’s so much more of a journey when there’s more to it than just making catchy songs, you know?”

The rapper also opens up about the first time he realized he was gay: “I had feelings for my sister’s cousin — we have different dads. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”

While music is his game now, some fans have been calling for Lil Nas X to get into acting, especially after his hilarious performances in his recent videos.

“I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria’, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” Nas reveals. “I definitely want to get into acting but I feel I have to give it my all and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”