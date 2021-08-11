The new hosts of “Jeopardy!” have been announced.

After months of searching, on Wednesday it was revealed that Mayim Bialik and executive producer Mike Richards will be taking over hosting duties on the iconic game show.

Richards will take over the long-running daily syndicated version of the show, kicking off season 38 as full-time host, taking over from the late Alex Trebek.

Meanwhile, Bialik will host the “Jeopardy!” primetime series and new spin-off series, including next year’s “Jeopardy! National College Championship”.

And after guest hosting last year, “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” champ Ken Jennings will also be coming into the fold permanently as a consulting producer for the show.

“I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’,” Richards said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love. I am thrilled that Mayim is joining the ‘Jeopardy!’ team. Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host. It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host.”

Bialik said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ‘Jeopardy!’ family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumour from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

It was reported last week that Richards was in negotiations to take over as “Jeopardy!” host, which prompted the revelation of allegations of harassment stemming from decade-old lawsuits from his time as a producer on “The Price is Right”.

In a memo to “Jeopardy!” staff earlier this week, Richards addressed the controversy, writing, “These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right’.”

