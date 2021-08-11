Olivia Rodrigo discusses the huge success of her hit single “Drivers License” and more in a new interview with Variety.

The 18-year-old hit headlines after fans suggested the lyrics to her smash hit song were about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Rodrigo shares, referencing the identity of “that blond girl,” “I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

She adds, “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Rodrigo has received advice from the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who also shot to fame when they were young.

She says of Swift, “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women.

“She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.”

Rodrigo shares of Gomez: “I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry.

“All of us were in the limelight very young… that can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”

Rodrigo insists she’s been writing breakup songs “before I’d ever held a boy’s hand or even remotely dated someone.”

She says, “When I was 4 years old, my parents made videos of me just making up random stuff.

“I think it wasn’t until I was like 9 or 10 years old that I learned how to play piano and how to do chords, and actually started writing them down, recording them, listening to them back and trying to get better.”

Rodrigo shares of being vulnerable in her music: “I definitely talked about my deepest, darkest secrets and insecurities on Sour — which is sort of strange to be like, ‘Here, you guys can have this. Anyone who wants to listen to it can listen to it.’ But it’s really empowering when it comes out, and it’s been really awesome for me to see people resonate with that vulnerability and relate to it.”