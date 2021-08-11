The new issue of “Batman: Urban Legends” represents a milestone for DC Comics.

In the August issue, No. 6 in the series, Batman’s sidekick Robin, a.k.a. Tim Drake, explores his bisexuality after agreeing to go on a date with old friend Bernard Dowd.

After reconnecting with Bernard, who last appeared in a 2005 issue the “Robin” comic, Tim meets his friend for dinner, thinking to himself “It feels like it’s been years but he still looks … he still looks …” before the two hug.

Bernard is later kidnapped by new villain the Chaos Monster, and he hints during their big escape that he knows Tim is actually Robin, telling him he wished “we could have finished our date.”

After getting to safety, Tim says to Bernard, “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about that night and I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out,” prompting his friend to officially ask him out on a date.

Readers will learn what happens next in the Tim Drake storyline in “Batman: Urban Legends” No. 10, out in December.

Robin isn’t the first Batman character to be portrayed as LGBTQ+. In 2006, Batwoman was depicted as an out lesbian, while Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been presented as a couple, Catwoman has been bisexual, and police detective Renee Montoya has been depicted as lesbian.

Tim Drake, though, would be the first male cisgender hero in the franchise to be depicted as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

ET Canada Pride correspondent Dallas Dixon celebrated the comic, saying, “Incredible! Tim Drake’s queerness should be celebrated, representation truly does matter. My only hope is that DC Comics continues to explore his bisexuality moving forward in the pages.”