Chris Hemsworth’s friend and trainer Luke Zocchi shared a hilarious throwback snap to celebrate the actor’s 38th birthday Wednesday.

Zocchi posted an old school photo of the pair by the beach, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to this special human @chrishemsworth.

“When we met in the schoolyard many years back. I always knew you would make it to the second round of the dancing with the stars 😜 Love you mate have a epic day!!!! #flashback #memate #gettingold #living.”

Hemsworth replied, joking of their height difference in the snap, “😂😂and I always knew we’d stay the same height we were back then, we peaked to early mate.”

Zocchi’s post comes after Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky shared an array of sweet snaps of the pair from over the years.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me.

“For many more years of laughs and happiness,” she added of her husband of almost 11 years.

The pair share three children together — daughter India, 9, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 7 — with Hemsworth seen asleep with all of them in one adorable shot.