Ronnie Wood is still living the typical dad life.

Wood, 74, was recently spotted at Piccadilly Circus, London with his wife, Sally Humphreys, 43, and their twin daughters Gracie and Alice, 5. The family went to check out the new art installation Tusk Lion Trail. There are 27 lion sculptures around the capital and Wood’s contribution is being displayed at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol.

Ronnie Wood — Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gracie and Alice were twinning for days in their matching white dresses, yellow cardigans and bright tights.

The happy couple welcomed the twins just shy of Wood’s 69th birthday in May 2016. Wood also shares son Jesse, 44, with ex-wife Krissy Findlay, Leah, 42, and Tyrone 37, with ex-wife Jo Wood, and also adopted Jo’s 46-year-old son from a previous relationship, Jamie.

Wood and Humphreys tied the knot in 2012, approximately eight or nine years after they met at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.