Audiences are about to see Michael B. Jordan in a way they’ve never seen him before.

The “Black Panther” star has made a name for himself as an action hero and dramatic actor, but now the 34-year-old star will get to show off his skills as a romantic lead in the new drama “A Journal For Jordan”. And yes, it’s definitely going to be a tear-jerker.

Directed by Denzel Washington, the film is based on the bestselling memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and publishing executive Dana Canedy, who is played by Chanté Adams on screen. “A Journal For Jordan” tells the story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Jordan) and the journal he writes for his soon-to-be-born son in which he instructs him on how to live a decent life while growing up with a father. Cue the waterworks.

Jordan previously told USA Today that he was ready to take on a new type of role in the drama, which was filmed earlier this year under strict COVID safety protocols.

“I’ve done a lot of physical roles because that’s been my appetite. I’m 34; the last seven years has been physically developing into your sweet spot,” he says, explaining that now he “felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way.”

He continues: “I consider myself a romantic. I like love. I’ve had an amazing example of what love looks like growing up.”

Noting the film has the full blessing and approval of the late Sgt. King’s family, Jordan says one of the other factors in signing on to the project was none other than Washington, whose previous directorial effort, “Fences”, earned four Oscar nominations including a win for Viola Davis.

“Everybody wants to work with him, and he’s a very selective guy,” Jordan says of Washington. “So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me.”

“A Journal For Jordan” opens in theatres on Dec. 22.