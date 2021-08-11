Thomas Rhett’s daughter Willa Gray is taking after her father.

The country superstar shared an adorable video with his 6-year-old daughter, telling fans she recorded her very first song.

“Will Gray wanted to share with y’all the very first song she ever wrote,” gushed the proud dad in the clip.

The father-daughter duo announced the appropriately titled track, “Willa Gray’s First Song”, before the fully produced audio recording played.

“You don’t have to do nothing for yourself,” she kicks off the song.

While the rest of the lyrics are hard to make out, it appears the youngster never wants to stop playing when she sings: “Your name is Willa Gray / I wanna come to play / With Liv and Luca / Lennon, Everleigh, and Adeline / Anybody doesn’t have to go home / You can spend the night with us.”

Willa Gray is the eldest of three daughters to Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins. The couple also share Ada James, 3, Lennon Love, 1, and recently announced they are expecting their fourth daughter in November 2021.

“Well… we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know,” Rhett wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Lauren showing off her baby bump. “We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

Speaking with ET Canada about his ballad dedicated to his daughters, Rhett said, “That was kind of a rough draft letter to to the guys that are eventually going to come to my house one day and ask, you know, to take my kids out on a date and am I going to be like his buddy? Am I going to be kind of hard What’s it going to be?”

He added: “Especially for me having girls, I think you think it’s one hundred years in the future when that’s about to happen. But it’s literally you blink and it’s going to be here.”

The track is featured on the singer’s latest album Country Again: Side A.