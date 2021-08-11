Cardi B adds another point to the board for Team Shower.

Cardi is the latest celebrity to lend her voice to the ongoing debate about how often to shower. On one end are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who only bathe their children once “you can see dirt on them,” and on the other end is Dwayne Johnson, who showers three times a day.

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

The “WAP” rapper’s placement on the bathing scale is a little more mysterious; however, it appears she leans closer to Team Rock.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” Cardi tweeted on Monday. “It’s giving itchy.”

Another celebrity who recently chimed in was actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, 40, told Vanity Fair while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”