Dolly Parton is set to release a fictional novel in 2022.

Run, Rose, Run, the 75-year-old music icon’s first novel, will be published by Penguin Random House and is co-written by bestselling novelist James Patterson.

The upcoming book follows a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams.

Parton will also release an album to coincide with the novel’s release. She says the new songs “were written based on the characters and situations in the book,” and their lyrics will also feature in the novel.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book,” Parton said in a statement to People. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

“It’s been an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton,” Patterson added. “The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience.”

Run, Rose, Run will be published on March 7, 2022.