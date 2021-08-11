Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa will be waiting just a little longer to tie the knot.

In a candid post on Instagram, Young revealed that their wedding planning had hit a few obstacles, and the couple decided to go in a different direction.

“Spent the whole day wedding planning and it just made me so excited for our special day 🥰🤍,” she wrote. “I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything. 😅.”

“Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said ‘just kidding’ on them 😂 but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier,” Young added.

“Tarek and I are the kind of people who want a big celebration with our closest friends and family but we also want it to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage,” Young continued. “This is a big day for us and for our family and we don’t take that lightly. All I can say is that I’m so lucky to have someone who’s on the same page as me and I think we’re both just ready for the day to finally come 🤗🤍”

In another post, Moussa shared a video of the couple getting a sneak peek of what their new wedding plans will look like.

There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that,” he wrote. “Ready to #fliphername !!🙏♥️”