Joshua Bassett had no trouble coming out.

In a new video interview with Attitude magazine, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star talked about coming our as queer earlier this year.

“Funnily enough, it was one of the easiest things I’ve ever done, and one of the most liberating things I’ve ever done,” the 20-year-old says. “I wasn’t planning on talking about any of it and then there was a point where it kind of got bigger than me and I knew I had to acknowledge it. And I wrote the statement in less than five minutes. It all came out at once and I was like, yep, let’s post it. And I felt really great about it, and I never looked back.”

Talking about sexuality, Bassett says, “There is no right answer when it comes to your sexuality or sexual identity, you decide the answer. So, if you don’t know yet, then you don’t know. And that’s that and that’s OK. Don’t let anybody tell you have to decide anything or know anything or figure anything out. Life is so long and life changes too. You can change throughout your life. So, don’t put any pressure on yourself to figure it out ’cause nobody really figures it out. Everyone’s pretending like they are, but you know, we’re all sort of making it up as we go.”

The actor also reveals his first ever celebrity crush was none other than Disney star Hilary Duff.

“I really liked ‘Agent Cody Banks’ and I wanted to be ‘Agent Cody Banks’, and also Hilary Duff‘s Hilary Duff. So, like, you can imagine how that happens. You know, you want to be Cody Banks and date Hilary Duff. It just makes sense,” he explains. “I met her by the way and she told somebody that she has a crush on me too. Because I told her that I had a crush on her my entire life. And she did tell the president of the Disney Channel that she had a crush on me too. I’m never going to let that one go. I’m never going to live that one down.”