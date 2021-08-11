Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly anticipating the followup to “Captain Marvel”, and star Brie Larson had some info to tease during a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

“Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about,” Larson said of the upcoming sequel, “The Marvels”. “But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you’re going to be very excited about it.”

Larson also shared her experience working with director Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to ever helm a Marvel movie.

“She’s amazing. She’s so awesome and cool and clear,” Larson gushed.

“The thing that I loved about her too, she gave the best pitch,” added Larson. “That’s the thing that I love about it, she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I’m so happy that she’s guiding this. I’m thrilled.”

“The Marvels” is set to debut on Nov. 11, 2022.