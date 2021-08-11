Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Charles is sharing a rare look into his childhood.

The royal took to his official Instagram account Clarence House on Wednesday, showing royal fans what life looked like at the account’s namesake, Clarence House.

The post shows Charles and Princess Anne with the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh sitting on the stunning estate’s gardens.

RELATED: Piece Of Prince Charles, Diana’s Wedding Cake Sells For $2K

“Taken 70 years ago this month, this photo shows The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne enjoying a warm summer day in the Clarence House garden,” he captioned the sweet snap.

RELATED: 40 Years Later, ‘Wedding Of The Century’ Revisits Princess Diana And Prince Charles’ Nuptials

Clarence House is now Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall’s official London residence.

The post also offers fans a look inside Clarence House via virtual tour through Google Arts & Culture.