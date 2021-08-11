Wednesday, Aug. 11 represents a sad day for fans of Robin Williams, marking the seventh anniversary of the beloved comedian’s death at age 63.

To commemorate the day, Williams’ son, Zak Williams, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute to his late father.

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on,” he wrote, accompanying a photo of his dad, young and bearded.

RELATED: Robin Williams’ Son Zak Speaks Out About His Late Father’s Depression In New Interview

“The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved,” the tweet continued. “You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”