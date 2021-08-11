On Monday, Christina Applegate revealed that she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sharing the news via Twitter, the “Anchorman” star noted that she’s “been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

One of those people is fellow actress Selma Blair.

Blair and Applegate got to know each other when they starred together in the 2002 feature “The Sweetest Thing”, and have remained friends over the years; in fact, their children have also become friends.

“Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” wrote Blair in a response.

Applegate offered a reply referencing their children. “I love our two weirdos,” she joked. “They are so fun.”