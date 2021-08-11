Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa shared photographic evidence of the other woman in husband Mark Consuelos’ life: their dog, Lena.

On Wednesday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared a series of videos on Instagram Story featuring her husband of 25 years, snuggling with the rescue pup they adopted in March.

“@instasuelos ❤️s Lena,” Ripa wrote on the clips.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

According to People, Lena is a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix that appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” as part of the show’s “Happy Pets” segment on March 8.

About a week later, Ripa revealed on the show that she and her family “have made a decision to adopt Lena,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Before making it official, the couple first wanted to ensure that Lena would get along with their other dog, Chewie, also a rescue.

“My whole fear was that I didn’t want Chewie to feel replaced in any way,” Ripa told viewers.