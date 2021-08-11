The children of Sinbad are shutting down the bizarre rumours that the comedian once starred as a wish-granting genie in a long-lost movie called “Shazaam”.

It all started a few years back with a conspiracy theory spread on Reddit, with numerous people claiming to remember Sinbad playing a genie in a 1990s family comedy (they’re most likely mixing up their memories of the 1996 flop “Kazaam”, starring NBA great Shaquille O’Neal as a genie.

Back in 2016, Sinbad addressed the rumour by explaining how it likely came to be: he once hosted a TV marathon of Sinbad (the sailor) movies, which fed the confusion.

@hapotter solved the sinbad genie mystery. I hosted an afternoon of sinbad movies o 1994 (sinbad the sailor movies) pic.twitter.com/yCE65Q3aK5 — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 3, 2016

However, in 2017 Sinbad mudded the waters with an April Fool’s prank, teaming up with College Humor to share faux footage of the long-lost “Shazaam”.

Found it in a box of VHS tapes out behind a closed Blockbuster. ANYWAYS, we have our eye on a new 4k TV so plz pay up thx pic.twitter.com/JZdoTQ5s1y — CollegeHumor (@CollegeHumor) April 1, 2017

Apparently the April Fool’s joke only served to fan the flames of the rumour, which refuses to die down.

It “did not happen,” the comedian’s daughter, Paige Bryan, told NBCLX. “Get over it.”

Sinbad’s son Royce Adkins admitted that even “people the closest to us who know everything about our family” have wondered whether the movie exists.

In fact, he’s certain the whole issue is that people continue to confuse “Kazam” for the non-existent “Shazaam”. “Now people will be like, ‘Oh no, I’m not talking about ‘Kazam.’ I’m talking about your dad’s [movie],’” he said.

“Our dad has been mistaken for Shaquille O’Neal more times than makes logical sense,” said his sister.