Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher sparked a debate a few weeks back when they revealed they only bathe their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — when they’re “visibly dirty.”

As Kutcher said, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

On Wednesday, Kutcher took to Instagram to share a video taken during their kids’ bath time. “It’s water! It’s water,” Kunis tells her husband.

“You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Kutcher exclaimed, feigning alarm.

“Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?” he continued.

“We’re bathing our children,” she said while cracking up from Kutcher’s antics, especially when he complained it was “the fourth time this week” they’ve been bathed. “It’s too much,” she agreed while giggling.

“Their body oils are going to be destroyed!” Kutcher mock-complained. “What are you trying to do?”

“This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks,” he wrote in the caption.