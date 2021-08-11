The judges were busy on Wednesday night’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, sending home the first batch of performers in the first live cuts of the new season.

The acts that were elminated were: hip-hop/country combo Gangstagrass; escape artist Matt Johnson; animal act The Canine Stars; costumed bird Sethward; and the pint-sized dancers of Beyond Belief Dance Company.

Meanwhile, these are the acts that have been sent through to the next round: 1aChord, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod, Peter Rosalita, Kabir Singh and Madilyn Bailey.

There’s also a wildcard slot that will be filled this season, with the winner to be revealed during the live show on Tuesday, Aug. 24.