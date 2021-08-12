Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the scrutiny she faced when trying to lose weight after giving birth to her eldest child, daughter North, now 8.

Kardashian chatted to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman for their 10-episode limited series podcast, “We Are Supported By”, with her telling the pair how she had to deal with horrific coverage from the media during the pregnancy.

She admitted, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it.

“I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked. I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and it was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me.”

Kardashian said the media “really did brutalize me” after she gained weight, sharing how there were covers comparing her to Shamu the whale with text asking: “Who wore it better?”

She was also frequently compared to Kate Middleton, who was pregnant at the same time with Prince George.

“It was really, really crazy,” she said of the coverage. “It was like Kate the waif versus the whale. It was so nasty. I can’t really believe it. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.”

The reality TV star, who shared some of the headlines on Instagram earlier this year after watching the much-talked about Britney Spears documentary, went on, “I would sit at home and cry all the time. I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn’t know that I had it. It’s over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane.”

She said the whole thing “changed how much I wanted to give” to the world and on social media, adding: “It changed me as a person.”

Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West, explained how she continued to feel the pressure after giving birth, telling the hosts: “We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight.

“I gained 70 pounds. I would sit in my mom’s garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime. I’d have my daughter in a stroller and I’d sit her in there and I would just workout in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it.”

Kardashian said when she lost the baby weight she “felt better than ever and I was curvier than I was before. I just felt so good about myself.”

However, it has affected her. She shared: “It really did change me and it made me pull back on what I shared [on social media] and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad.”

Kardashian added of what she puts out there now: “There is definitely a side of me that’s like be who you want to be and post what you want to post. Then there’s the other side of me that’s like oh I’m a mom, I’m 40, I gotta chill. I definitely wrestle with that idea in my mind.”