Billy Crystal did a little self-medicating before a recent MRI scan.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host asking him about suffering a recent hip injury.

Crystal explained that he’d been working out as much as he could and ended up injuring his right hip, so doctors suggested an MRI scan to check his soft tissue.

The star joked, “I’m 73. Everything is soft.”

“I’m very claustrophobic, which is why I was a month premature,” he went on, adding that doctors put him in one of those hospital gowns “where your a** hangs out.”

To combat the nerves, Crystal took matters into his own hands: “To make a long story short, when I was alone, I swallowed four edibles.

“The guy at the cannabis place said — because there’s a section for seniors — ‘Two will make you feel good.’ So I said, ‘I really want to feel fabulous.’”

About 30 minutes into the procedure, he squeezed the thing doctors told him to squeeze if he needed help. He then asked if there was a Taco Bell nearby as he was starting to get a little hungry, admitting he was considering a Postmates delivery.

“I’m thinking gumbo or Nutella french toast. Something like that.”

He went on, “They take me out, and I walk out of the building and someone says, ‘Um, sir, you’re still in your gown. And your a** is hanging out.’ So I came back in, I got dressed, and I went to Taco Bell and had a nacho fry box.”

