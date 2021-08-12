Rudy Giuliani is on Cameo — and his rates are surprisingly affordable.

It recently came to light that the former mayor of New York and personal attorney to Donald Trump was listed on the service, offering users a greeting… for a price.

The hosts of the CNN morning show “New Day” mocked Giuliani, not only for being on Cameo but for charging so little.

RELATED: Sia, Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow Guy Sweep The 2021 Razzies

“He’s charging $275 for each of these spots that he could give someone,” CNN reporter Kara Scannell said. “Jerry Springer is also on Cameo, and he’s $134. This does reflect the financial straits that he’s in, this dire situation.”

Host John Berman responded, “I was trying to figure out if $275 was a good rate for Giuliani. I was trying to find like-to-like comparisons, compare apples to apples.”

According to Berman, the actor who played the Night King on “Game of Thrones” charges only $100.

“Draco Malfoy is nearly $600, so poor Rudy Giuliani, longtime mayor of New York City, you can get for less than half of Draco Malfoy, who by the way didn’t kill Dumbledore, he only disarmed him,” the host added, referring to the Harry Potter character played by actor Tom Felton. “Rudy Giuliani getting half of Draco Malfoy. I think that’s a statement on society.”

And it wasn’t just CNN that took shots at Giuliani over his Cameo account. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, guest-host Sarah Silverman went in on him as well.

“You know how, like six months ago, Rudy was the personal lawyer to the leader of the free world?” she said. “Well, now he’s doing this.

“Seems like a good investment. Can you really put a price on a future convicted felon accidentally farting for your niece’s quinceañera? You can. It’s $275.”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Biden Campaign Was ‘Very Happy’ About Giuliani Footage In ‘Borat 2’

Meanwhile, on “Late Night”, host Seth Meyers joked, “I guess Rudy’s last cameo went so well he decided to give it another go,” referring to Giuliani’s controversial appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.