Ryan Reynolds is a huge Stray Kids fan, and he finally got to chat with Bang Chan for a new interview.

Bang Chan, the K-pop group’s lead singer, spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Korean premiere of his latest movie “Free Guy”.

The Canadian actor gushed, “It’s an honour and a privilege to talk to you, I think you’re amazing! I think all the Stray Kids are amazing.”

Reynolds also shocked the singer after revealing he’d been watching Stray Kids’ trailers for their new album NOEASY.

“You guys do this amazing thing where you kind of blend music with the action genre,” Reynolds shared.

“It’s something I don’t see a lot of people do and it’s something I’m actually going to steal.”

The interview comes after Stray Kids performed a mashup of their hit “God’s Menu” and BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” on the Korean show “Kingdom: Legendary War” back in May.

The group incorporated costumes, props, and set design inspired by the movie “Deadpool”.

Reynolds then praised the clip, with him also sending Bang Chan a signed bottle of Aviation Gin.