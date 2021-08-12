By hook or by crook, Sean Penn wants everyone to get their shot.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the “Flag Day” actor-director opined that getting the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be a choice.

“This is one of those things that should be mandatory. My deep belief, personally, is that it’s no different having everybody being able to drive 100 miles an hour in a car.”

The actor added that he is “frustrated” by people who are able to receive their vaccination but have been hesitant.

“There’s different kinds of hesitancies and so I don’t think that there’s much excuse to not know the information available anymore.”

“That’s part of why I think it should be mandatory,” Penn explained. “A resistance that’s just based on a certain kind of… lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race, I’ve become very frustrated by that. But I can only work within my own bounds and say that, for me, it should be mandatory.”

Penn’s stance on vaccination was previously known when it was reported that he would not return to the set of his series “Gaslit” until everyone in the cast and crew had been jabbed.