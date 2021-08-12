Bella Hadid doesn’t always have fond memories of her most iconic looks.

In a video for Vogue, the supermodel looks back on 15 of her most memorable fashion statements, revealing the one look she’s “embarrassed” by.

The dress in question was the red Alexandre Vauthier design she wore to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, featuring flowing fabric and a very revealing slit.

Bella Hadid – Photo: Nicolas Genin/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

“I was nervous in this dress, I look very sexual and all these things,” Hadid says. “I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup and nervous about this slit.

She adds, “I kind of get embarrassed by this moment still, even though this dress is gorgeous. It’s just, again, this doesn’t feel so much like me and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me.”

Hadid also reveals that was the moment her “alter ego” Belinda began to emerge.

She’s “very va-va-voom,” the model says.