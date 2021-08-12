Megan Thee Stallion discusses her upcoming album, using her music as a political statement, and more in a new interview with Essence.

The rapper, who released her debut studio album Good News in November 2020, shares of her new LP, “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive. I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my s**t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up…”

Megan says of using her music to share important messages and as a political statement: “Social media really gave a lot of people a voice that I don’t feel like they needed… When I would see these men and these women talking crazy, I thought, Let me put this in a video, because that is my response.”

She says of self-improvement: “Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month? How can we be better than Megan last year?’”

Megan adds of what keeps her centred: “There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis. I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people because I feel like it’s not good for me. I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centred.”

Megan then discusses her musical roots: “My mom would always be playing Pimp C, UGK, all of the Houston legends, so that was my vibe, my flavour… Being in Houston, in Texas in general, I feel like getting in a circle and freestyling is just what we do. It doesn’t matter where you at, who you with, somebody is going to do a rap battle. I would see boys together and they would be rapping, so in my head, this is what you do. I wanted to make sure I was always sharp and I could do it…”

Essence‘s September/October issue hits newsstands August 24.