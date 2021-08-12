Putting the cowl back on was second nature for Michael Keaton.

In an interview with YouTube show “Jake’s Takes”, the “Batman” actor was asked what it was like getting back into costume as the Caped Crusader for the upcoming film “The Flash”.

“It was shockingly… normal,” he admitted. “It was weird.

“Like I went, ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of really interesting sense memories actually [come back].”

Keaton last played Batman in the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns”, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

He has also appeared as the supervillain Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, and played an actor famous for playing a superhero in the Oscar-winning “Birdman”.

Meanwhile, Keaton won’t be the only Batman appearing in the multi-dimensional adventure of “The Flash”. Ben Affleck is also set to return to the role for the film, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, a.k.a, the Flash.