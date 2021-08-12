“The Crown” star Emma Corrin spoke about their gender-identity journey during a candid new interview with ITV Granada Reports.

Shortly after coming out as queer, Corrin updated their gender pronouns last month, taking to Instagram to share some stunning black-and-white photos, posing with their chest bound.

The 25-year-old, who is currently starring in the play “Anna X” in Manchester, spoke to Victoria Grimes about the project and their ongoing journey, alongside co-star Nabhaan Rizwan.

They said when asked why it’s so important to keep the conversation going, “I think visibility is key with these things.

“My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves.

“That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

emma corrin discussing identity,the queer community and manchester pride pic.twitter.com/g8FLzSRjaO — best of emma (@bestofcorrin) August 11, 2021

Corrin added of opening up on social media: “I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful.”

RELATED: Emma Corrin Was In The Crowd At Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Wedding: ‘We Got Swept Up In Royal Wedding Fever’

“I’m still figuring it all out, and I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point. There’s no fixed identity… it’s going to be an ongoing journey.”

They commented on the interview on Instagram: