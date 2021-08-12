Being a parent is a 24/7 job.

On Thursday, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard appeared on “Today” for an interview with Al Roker, when they were interrupted by one of their two daughters.

.@KristenBell and @daxshepard had to briefly go off camera during their interview with @alroker because one of their daughters popped by the room with a question about her doll’s birthday party. Catch the full interview with the couple on TODAY Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X8CrsRyZY2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2021

In the middle of the conversation, they heard a knock at the door and had to take care of it.

“We’ve got a child at the door,” Bell said, while Shepard added, “Even though they know they can’t come up here.”

Bell then went to see what her daughter needed, telling Roker afterward that she explained to her, “‘We’re on TV right now. We’re on the news.’ And she said, ‘OK.'”

As for the reason for the interruption, Bell said, “This I’m sure is about the doll’s birthday. It’s her doll’s birthday and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Shepard and Bell have two children: eight-year-old Lincoln and six-year-old Delta.