John Cena is seeing double.

A photo of bodybuilder and trainer Brendan Cobbina has been making the rounds as people are noticing a resemblance between Cena, 44, and Cobbina, 24.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Slept With A Life-Size Cardboard Cut-Out Of John Cena In Her Room

The 16-time world wrestling champion, clearly studied up on the latest social media trends, posted a captionless photo of his twin — dubbed “Jamal Cena” — and let fans do the talking in the comments section.

Cobbina is based in the United Kingdom, according to his Twitter bio. The bodybuilder has also made light of the attention.

RELATED: John Cena Makes Epic Return To WWE

“You may know me as the ‘Black John Cena’ or the owner of OmegaMuscles,” his Twitter bio reads.

Cena recently starred in James Gunn’s movie “The Suicide Squad” and will reprise his role in the HBO Max series “Peacemaker”. You can also catch Cena opposite Lil Rel Howery in “Vacation Friends”, premiering Aug. 27.