It’s just a bun, not a “man bun.”

On Wednesday night, James McAvoy appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest-host Sarah Silverman, who brought up his hairdo.

“I call it a bun. I feel like ‘man bun’ is like saying ‘lady pilot’,” Silverman joked.

“Yeah, thank you. That joke is not getting the laugh that it should because people are confused. But they shouldn’t be,” McAvoy agreed. “And the reason they shouldn’t be is because you’re right.”

The actor grew out the bun for the new film “Together”, which was shot over 10 days but required him to change his appearance over the course of the story.

“I decided to grow my ‘bun bun’ because we just needed to show some passage of time,” he said. “I didn’t want to wear a wig, so I was like, ‘Maybe we can do something. I’ll grow my hair and I’ll have it long but then I’ll do a man bun.'”

McAvoy continued, “Also I thought, Buns on a guy — not a man bun, but a bun happened to be styled by a fella — I don’t know, there’s just something slightly comedic about it and funny about it, right?”

After finishing the show, McAvoy said he’s “stuck with it”: “Now I’m just wandering through life being mildly comedic for nothing more than my bun bun.”