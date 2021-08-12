Mj Rodriguez has something to say.

Rodriguez — full name Michaela Antonia Jaé Rodriguez — released the music video for “Something To Say” on Thursday under the name Michaela Jaé. The single is the star’s first and is released under the music label Access Records.

The foray into music is the latest project from Rodriguez, a multi-talented entertainer who has performed in film, television, and theatre.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez became the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy Award nomination in a major acting category. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the third and final season of “Pose”.