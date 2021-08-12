Jesse McCartney revealed his beautiful soul when he wrote his newest track, “Kiss The World Goodbye”, about his past nine years full of love and adventures with his fiancé Katie Peterson.

“It’s one of her favourite songs on the album, and when I was discussing with my team what the first single [released] should be, this was her first choice. It’s one of her favourites,” McCartney told ET Canada.

“It’s very romantic, there’s something very masculine and very protective about it and I think it kind of speaks to where we are,” he added. “For us, we’ve been together so long, there’s really nothing that can get in our way. We’ve had so many hurtles over the years both in the public and in private, so we do feel like an unstoppable team, and so I think the song just reflects that.”

While the 34-year-old singer wrote the romantic song for his fiancé, he admits the lyrics took on a whole new meaning once the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

“I started working on this whole project pre-pandemic so it’s funny because a lot of the songs when I listen to them take on a whole new meaning,” McCartney said. “’Kiss The World Goodbye’ was just a song that was written about your person. The person that makes you feel like you’re invincible and you can pretty much take on anything. When I wrote it, I kind of had a visual in mind about writing a song that had a Bonnie and Clyde feel to it and now that we had a year of absolute chaos and the world coming to an end, it kind of took on a whole new meaning and it made it feel even bigger than it originally sounded.”

“Kiss The World Goodbye” is the first track released from McCartney’s upcoming album titled New Stage. Since this is the singer’s sixth studio album to date, he created a process that allowed him to easily organize his song ideas about everything he experienced in the past few years from his childhood struggles to his upcoming nuptials.

“I think I kind of always knew going into this project that it would be about where I am in my life and my relationship with Katie and just also in my personal growth as a man and where I am and coming out of this early part of life which is so intense and just reflecting on that,” McCartney said. “I kinda knew I had a lot of ideas. When I make an album, I make a checklist in my iPhone of all the things I want to say or touch on in the album. I make a punch list and then I try to check all of them off and write a song for each thing on my punch list. I went in prepared and it’s really easy to write about Katie. There’s just so many great things to talk about, and I had a really great team helping me produce it.”

“It’s very reflective and goes into depth about what it was like for me as a child being thrown into the spotlight and touring around the world and having people know my name and my songs and what that meant for me, but also people around me like my family and how it affected them both positively and negatively,” McCartney added. “It’s just introspective and it’s an honest look at what it’s been like for me, the good, the bad, and the ugly. I think there’s a huge sense of gratitude in the album. It shows that I’m in this new stage of looking back, reflecting and feeling so happy with everything that I have. It’s been a beautiful ride and I think this album is the musical journey of all that.”

In order to promote the album, McCartney will be hitting the road in November to tour 20 different cities. The songwriter explained that he just started rehearsals and it’s going to be a “super intense” visual show that will of course include some of his classics.

Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of McCartney filming his music video for “Kiss The World Goodbye” below.