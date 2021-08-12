This year’s “Stand Up To Cancer”, airing on Global, has an incredible lineup.

It was revealed on Thursday that celebrities Alison Sweeney, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Danai Gurira, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, and more will make appearances.

Kate del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Tony and October Gonzalez, Eric McCormack, Flula Borg, Frankie Grande, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordana Brewster, and Uzo Aduba are among the long list of names taking part, as well.

It was previously announced that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth will executive-produce the special, which will be co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Donates $230,504 To Stand Up To Cancer After Katie Couric’s Run As Guest Host

SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear.

There will be performances by Brittany Howard and Common with Stevie Wonder.

A press release confirmed, “As a kickoff to the televised special, SU2C is launching the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer Week on Friday, August 13. The week-long fundraising initiative, ending on Saturday, August 21, will feature exciting livestreams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.

“During the show, viewers will be immersed in first-hand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer.

“These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife’s diagnosis. The show will also feature interviews with SU2C-funded investigators who will share the many reasons they are working tirelessly and urgently to improve cancer treatments.”

RELATED: ‘Nurses’ Cast Join Forces With Stand Up To Cancer Canada For Powerful PSA On International Nurses Day

Stand Up To Cancer’s biennial special will broadcast from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S.

Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime. The telecast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on several platforms.

This year’s show will air on Saturday, August 21, at 8 p.m. ET & PT / 7 p.m. CT.