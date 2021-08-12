Click to share this via email

Being a mom is the “greatest journey” of Madonna’s life.

On Wednesday, the pop superstar celebrated her son Rocco’s 21st birthday, sharing an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos.

“Happy Birthday Rocco!!🎉🎂♌️❤️‍🩹💐🎉🎁 🦁, Madonna wrote. “We Have Been on many Trips together around the World 🌎🌍🌏 But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️.”

She added, “Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always.”

The slideshow features old photos of Madonna and her son, from when he was a baby, trips to Africa, and more.

Rocco is the son of Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, who were married from 2000 to 2008.

Madonna has five other children: Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8.