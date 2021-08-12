Jake Johnson is sharing his thoughts on that leaked Tom Cruise recording.

While chatting with Matt Wilstein on the Daily Beast‘s podcast “The Last Laugh”, the “New Girl” alum, 43, weighed in on the explosive footage that featured Cruise, calling it intense. Johnson starred alongside the actor in the 2017 movie, “The Mummy”.

Last year, Cruise was caught on tape yelling at the crew members on the London set of “Mission: Impossible 7” over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols. The recording, which was released by The Sun and quickly went viral, heard Cruise complaining about the lack of social distancing, “If you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.”

“He’s an intense guy,” Johnson admitted in the new interview.

He added, “In terms of a filmmaker, he wants to entertain an audience and if you’re not all about that, you’re going to get knocked off the bronco. Because he is there to entertain an audience and he’s willing to really put himself in harm’s way to do it.”

Johnson also reflected on what it was like to work with Cruise, “We jumped over buildings together that exploded. We were on a three-story building that collapsed and I landed on my back and told him that something went wrong because I got hurt. And he said, ‘Injured or hurt?’ I said, ‘What’s the difference?’ And he goes, ‘Can you go again or is something broken?’ And I was like, ‘No, I mean, I can go again.’ Then he goes, ‘So you’re hurt. Of course, you’re hurt. You fell off a three-story building.'”

He added, “He’s not faking it. When you see him on a horse and he gets thrown off and he tucks and rolls, his back is bruised. But he loves the shot.”

Cruise has also addressed the clip, telling Empire back in May, “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”