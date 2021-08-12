Get an intimate look into the life of Selma Blair.

Discovery+ has released a new trailer for its critically acclaimed documentary, “Introducing Selma Blair”. The actress spoke with Vanity Fair about her candour in the documentary.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Goes Wild In Bonkers ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’ Trailer

“Honestly, [this is] my first real starring ‘role,’” she told the publication. “My beloved mother would be horrified how I let myself go in front of the camera. ‘Abhorrent!’ she would say.”

The movie is described as “director Rachel Fleit’s deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

RELATED: ‘Lucifer’ Returns For One Final To Stop In The Apocalypse In Season 6 Trailer

“The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humour, the documentary follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition.”

“Introducing, Selma Blair” will open in select theatres on Oct. 15 before launching on Discovery+ on Oct. 21. The documentary premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and won the Special Jury Award for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature Competition.